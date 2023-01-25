Jones Beach ironman competition for triathletes to be in September

Jones Beach State Park will welcome triathletes for an ironman race in September that will start with a 1.2 mile swim in Zach’s Bay at the Wantagh park.

Competitors then will bike 56 miles along Wantagh State Parkway, with the race “culminating” with a 13.1 mile run along the Jones Beach boardwalk, for “a unique finish line experience on the beach,” organizers said in a statement.

“The IRONMAN 70.3 New York will bring an electrifying competition — and thousands of athletes and fans — to the beautiful Jones Beach State Park,” Erik Kulleseid, commissioner, New York State Office of Parks, Recreation & Historic Preservation, said in the same statement.

“Long Island’s most popular state park will be a great stage to showcase these athletes’ incredible determination and skill.”

70.3

The race will be held on Sept. 23; registration begins Feb. 1.

Sign up for the Nassau news this week newsletter The biggest news, politics and crime stories in Nassau County, in your inbox every Friday at noon. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

In September, the Atlantic's temperature runs from 67.6 to 72.3, according to the WaterTemperature.net website. The temperature of the air is almost the same, averaging from 65.3 to 72.1, the Weather. US website says.

More information about the 2023 IRONMAN 70.3 New York Jones Beach triathlon is at https://www.ironman.com/im703-new-york.

The IRONMAN Group runs competitions around the world; it is owned by Advance, a Tampa, Florida-based private, family business.