Is your property in a flood zone? How to find out

Visit the Web sites for Nassau and Suffolk set up by the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the state Department of Environmental Conservation.

For Suffolk, it's suffolknyfloodmaps.com. For Nassau, it's nassaunyfloodmap.com. Note that it's "maps," plural, in the Suffolk URL, but "map," singular, in the Nassau Web address. These maps were designed to help homeowners and business owners determine their properties' flood potential, but do not show the changes taking effect in the flood plain borders.

Once there, type in your address, including ZIP code. An aerial photo of where you live will appear, with instructions to click on the "report" icon.

Then click on your building in the aerial photo.

The report that comes up will show the "effective" zone - that is, the current flood proneness rating, with "X" being the lowest risk, "AE" being higher and "VE" being highest because it is subject to wave action. The "proposed" zone is the rating under the new maps.

Reporters who tested the system were able to bring up a report for an address in Freeport using both Internet Explorer and Mozilla Firefox Web browsers.

Note, the state says the browser must have pop-ups enabled for the report to appear.

For a time, that easy interactivity had been removed. Maureen Wren, spokeswoman for the state Department of Environmental Conservation, said it was intended to be temporary.

Some homeowners complained to Sen. Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.), who promised to try to get the feature restored. "The disabling of the Web sites has led to confusion surrounding the newly drawn flood maps and inability for many Long Islanders to easily access the new information," he said in a statement.

Last Wednesday, Wren said the department had decided to restore the interactivity.