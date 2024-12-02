Israeli soldier Omer Neutra, from Plainview, was killed in Oct. 7 Hamas attack, Israeli military confirms  

TEL AVIV, Israel — The Israeli military said Plainview native Omer Neutra, a soldier who was believed to have been captured alive by Hamas in its Oct. 7, 2023, attack, was killed that day, with his body taken into the Gaza Strip.

Neutra, who was 21 on Oct. 7, 2023, enlisted in the Israeli military and was believed to have been captured when Hamas attacked southern Israel. Neutra’s parents, Ronen and Orna, led a public campaign while he was thought to be alive for their son’s freedom. They spoke at protests in the U.S. and Israel, addressed the Republican National Convention this year and kept up ties with the Biden administration in their crusade to secure their son’s release.

Neutra, a 2019 graduate of the Schechter School of Long Island and descendant of Holocaust survivors, took a gap year and moved to Israel, where he enlisted in the Israel Defense Forces, his family has said.

At a Manhattan event in Neutra's honor in October, his father spoke of what their days had been like since Oct. 7.

"It’s been 374 days since we spoke to Omer, since he was taken hostage by Hamas," Ronen Neutra said. "Those days have been filled with agony — an agony no parent should have to go through."

Oyster Bay Supervisor Joseph Saladino ordered flags on town property to be flown at half-staff in honor of the Plainview resident.

“It is with deep sadness that we learn of the tragic loss of Omer Neutra, a beloved son of the Town of Oyster Bay and IDF soldier, who was killed by Hamas terrorists," Saladino said in a statement. "This heartbreaking news is a profound reminder of the immense sacrifices made by individuals who stand in service to protect and defend democracy around the world....This is a time of unbearable grief and a tragic loss for our entire town."

In a statement announcing the death, the military did not say how it came to the conclusion over Neutra’s fate. He was one of seven American Israelis believed to have been still held in Gaza, four of whom are now said to be dead. Hamas released a video of one, Edan Alexander, over the weekend, indicating he was still alive.

In late summer, Hamas killed Hersh Goldberg-Polin, another prominent Israeli American hostage, along with five other captives, whose bodies the Israeli military recovered.

The war in Gaza began when Hamas-led militants stormed into southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, killing some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and taking around 250 hostage. Some 100 captives are still held inside Gaza, around two-thirds believed to be alive.

Israel’s ongoing retaliatory offensive has killed at least 44,429 Palestinians, more than half them women and children, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry, which does not say how many of the dead were combatants. Israel says it has killed over 17,000 militants, without providing evidence.

The war has destroyed vast areas of the coastal enclave and displaced 90% of the population of 2.3 million, often multiple times.

The Biden administration says it is making another push for a ceasefire and the release of the remaining hostages, after nearly a year of indirect negotiations between Israel and Hamas repeatedly stalled.

With Newsday Staff

