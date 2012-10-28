Jacobs loans $100G to Nassau Dems' committee

Nassau Democratic leader Jay Jacobs advanced $100,000 to the Nassau Democratic Committee Operating Account last Tuesday, according to state campaign finance records.

In an interview Friday, Jacobs said the $100,000 was a loan.

"It's a loan, not a donation," he said. "I do it every year."

Jacobs said the loan didn't have a specific use. "They would use it for whatever they need."

He stressed the loan was from him, not any business or group.

"This is me personally," he said. "I'm entitled to do it. I'm the county chair and I'm entitled to do it."

-- Mark Harrington