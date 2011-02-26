Jail time for women in animal deaths

A Rockville Centre mother and daughter have pleaded guilty to animal cruelty charges in connection with the deaths of badly neglected animals, prosecutors said.

The woman, Faith Ross, 54, will serve 6 months in jail and get 5 years probation for the felony charges, said the office of Nassau County prosecutor, Kathleen Rice.

Ross' daughter, Francesca Maselli, 23, will serve 60 days in jail and 3 years probation, prosecutors said Friday.

Police went to the home last month following a report of a foul odor. They found a filthy house with animal waste and the bodies of 26 dead animals, including dogs, cats, lizards and ferrets.

The women's defense attorneys, Joseph Terino and Chris Devane, did not immediately respond to messages left late Friday.