Counselors at Freeport High after student stabbing death

Counselors were available Monday for students and staff at Freeport High School after district officials said a teenager stabbed to death over the weekend and the 16-year-old girl charged with her killing both attended the school.

Jasmine Copeland was charged with first-degree manslaughter in the Saturday night stabbing death of Abbigale Thomas, 17, after an argument outside of Copeland's home on Westside Avenue in Freeport, Nassau police said.

Copeland stabbed Thomas in the lower back, police said, after an altercation with the victim and two other girls, 16 and 9, escalated into a "physical confrontation," Nassau police said.

Thomas was pronounced dead at a hospital after the 8:10 p.m. stabbing, police said.

Copeland was also charged with second-degree assault for allegedly stabbing the unidentified 16-year-old girl once in the chest, police said. The girl was treated and released from the hospital, police said.

"During this extremely sad and difficult time, the Freeport School District Board of Education, administration and staff extend our deepest sympathies and prayers to the family of Abbigale Thomas," the district said in a statement on its website.

Copeland, Thomas and the other teen girl, attended Freeport High School, said a school spokeswoman. The 9-year-old girl was not injured and was released to a guardian, police said.

Copeland was held Monday at the Nassau County jail on a $500,000 cash or bond. Neither police nor prosecutors would provide a motive. Copeland's lawyer couldn't be reached. No one answered the door at Copeland's home.

A woman who identified herself as Thomas' mother declined to comment Monday.