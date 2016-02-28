Jason Mata, 12, missing since after school Friday, cops say

Nassau police said Sunday they are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 12-year-old Hempstead boy who was last seen in the company of two males after he left school on Friday.

The boy was identified by police as Jason Mata, who described him as 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs 75 pounds and has brown eyes.

Police said they had no description of what Jason was wearing at the time he went missing but said he usually wears all-black clothing.

Details about where Jason was last seen were not available but police said Jason called an unknown person from his school bus driver’s phone saying he had something to do after school. Police said Jason does not have his own cellphone.

Anyone with information can call 911.