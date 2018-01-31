North Hempstead votes to hire Jeanine Dillon as new chief of staff

The North Hempstead Town Board voted Tuesday night to hire Jeanine Dillon as chief of staff, nearly two years after the position was vacated.

Dillon, of Ronkonkoma, will be paid $135,000 as chief of staff for Town Supervisor Judi Bosworth, according to a personnel resolution. Dillon starts Feb. 20.

The town has not provided a description for the job. Chief of staff responsibilities have previously included overseeing several town departments and representing Bosworth on the labor management committee, a role previously held by former senior policy adviser Robert Troiano, who left the town to join Nassau County Executive Laura Curran’s administration, but resigned Sunday before being confirmed.

Cindy Cardinal, North Hempstead’s former chief of staff, left in May 2016. As of her departure, she was paid $135,960 annually. Cardinal managed town departments including Parks and Recreation, Community Services and Communications.

Dillon is currently a deployment manager at the New York State Department of Labor, where she has worked since 2012.

Previously, Dillon was the chief of staff for former Suffolk Legis. David Bishop and also served as Suffolk County assistant deputy county executive.

Dillon also previously worked in town government, as Islip’s deputy supervisor, Huntington’s director of the Department of Citizen Services, and as the press secretary for the Babylon Department of Parks and Recreation.