With new GOP majority in North Hempstead, Jennifer DeSena expects more sway in 2nd term 

North Hempstead Supervisor Jennifer DeSena vowed during her first inauguration speech to bring her vision to the town.

Two years later, in January she will have the support to keep that promise as Republican leaders form their first majority on the town board in more than 30 years.

DeSena, a registered Democrat who ran twice as a Republican candidate, won reelection in November by defeating Democrat Jon Kaiman, a former North Hempstead supervisor.

Her victory in 2021 had marked the first time in more than three decades that a Republican-supported candidate defeated a Democrat for the town's top job after former Supervisor Judi Bosworth didn't seek reelection.

But with her recent reelection, DeSena also gained the control of the town board when voters chose Republican Edward Scott for office over incumbent Democrat Peter Zuckerman — giving the supervisor a 4-3 majority when it comes to town board votes.

During DeSena's first term, political disagreements frequently dominated town board meetings, often resulting in a 4-3 vote in favor of her Democratic opposition.

As she prepares for her second term, DeSena, 54, of Manhasset, said in an exclusive Newsday interview that this time around will be different.

“I can’t tell you how excited I am to enter 2024 with a town board that will stand with me instead of against me,” she said.

The supervisor added that she plans to foster an environment of collaboration among town board members to "unite our town and unify our town government."

Michael Balboni, a former Republican state senator for the North Hempstead area, said a split government always creates a climate where it is tough "to get an executive’s projects through," but now DeSena won't have that problem.

'Two-way street'

On her first day as supervisor, DeSena asked Democratic council members and their aides to rearrange the office space after the desks of two newly elected Republican council members were shuffled away from council chambers to a separate area near her office. They didn't.

That kicked off a first term for the supervisor marked by disagreements on issues such as how to allocate federal pandemic relief money, redistricting council boundaries and who to hire for town jobs.

In many board meetings, DeSena accused Democrats of blocking her initiatives and not wanting to work with her. They returned those accusations and said she didn't return emails or otherwise communicate with them.

DeSena also clashed with Democrats over her criticisms of the town's Building Department.

At her request, the Nassau County Comptroller's Office has been auditing the department after she cited permit backlogs as a persistent problem in what she called a "scandal-plagued" unit.

In 2007, a 16-month investigation into allegations of corruption led to the arrests and convictions of several North Hempstead Building Department employees.

The audit also has caused friction for DeSena with the department's commissioner and a union leader, who spoke of the unit as underfunded and understaffed. The audit's results are expected in early 2024, a comptroller's spokeswoman said previously.

DeSena told Newsday her work to streamline the Building Department along with townwide budget cuts were examples of progress she made during her first term.

“In two short years, I’ve proven that I have ability to turn ideas into meaningful change for our great town even in the face of a hostile town board majority,” she said.

This term, DeSena said she plans on rearranging the council offices, so members of both parties are in the same chambers again.

Democratic Councilwoman Mariann Dalimonte, who won reelection in November, said she’s open to working with the new Republican majority but noted it’s a “two-way street” that requires collaboration.

“I’m committed to fostering a positive working relationship with everyone on the board, but that has to be both ways,” Dalimonte added.

Scott, the Republican councilman-elect, said the board must focus on the issues and its constituents rather than political parties. The retired NYPD officer only declared victory in a tight race after the absentee ballot count.

“People have to believe in government again. I want to bring that belief back," said Scott, 56, of Albertson.

'No excuses'

DeSena said her second term priorities include revising the town’s master plan, improvements to North Hempstead Beach Park and exploring ways to modernize the town code.

Lawrence Levy, executive dean of the National Center for Suburban Studies at Hofstra University, said the biggest difference during DeSena's second term will be that she will have “no excuses” for not achieving her policy goals.

“The margin of her victory gives her a mandate not only with the public, but with her own party in terms of being able to set that agenda and getting her fellow Republicans in the majority to go along with her,” he said.

But when it comes to party registration, DeSena said she hasn't considered changing parties to officially register as a GOP member.

“I hope people voted for me for my accomplishments. It’s about who you think is doing better work with reasonable use of your tax dollars," she added.

Levy said her party enrollment doesn’t matter as much as how she comes across to voters.

“It’s her moderate, inclusive approach to government and politics that’s more broadly appealing and helps her get crossover votes,” Levy said.

Levy added that the more DeSena can keep issues local and create the sense that she’s open to “other ways of doing things,” the more success she will have with North Hempstead residents and her colleagues.

“Suburbanites don’t like extremism in their local government,” Levy said. “They just want to see the potholes filled, the street safe and cleaned."

Balboni, the ex-state senator who as a Republican held keys positions in the administrations of Democratic governors Eliot Spitzer and Andrew M. Cuomo, said labels don’t matter as much, as long as people feel they know a candidate.

“Local government is the government that is closest to the people,” he said. “You need to have an understanding on what matters in people’s lives.”