Departing Nassau legislator Richard Nicolello nominated for North Hempstead town attorney role

North Hempstead Supervisor Jennifer DeSena announced Wednesday that she is nominating Richard Nicolello to take over as town attorney in January after the Republican official leaves his current role as the Nassau County Legislature's presiding officer.

The town board will vote on the outgoing county legislator's appointment at a Jan. 9 board meeting, covering a term of employment retroactive to Jan.1, according to DeSena spokesman Brian Devine.

“Bringing Rich aboard represents a unique opportunity to bring in someone who not only has an extensive background and sterling track record within municipal government, but also an individual who has extensive knowledge of the needs of our community through his decades of accomplished work as a legislator,” DeSena said of Nicolello in a statement.

Nicolello, 63, of New Hyde Park, is slated to replace John Chiara, whose term as town attorney expires Dec. 31.

“Having started my legal career as a deputy town attorney, I look forward to this opportunity to continue my public service and to working with Supervisor DeSena and the town board,” Nicolello said in a statement Wednesday, referring to his previous employment with the town.

Nicolello’s nomination is DeSena’s first significant move following her successful reelection bid in November. She is expected to make announcements about personnel for other key town positions in the coming days.

DeSena, a registered Democrat who caucuses with Republicans, gained control of the town board in the most recent election cycle when Republican council candidate Edward Scott defeated Democratic incumbent Peter Zuckerman to give town Republican leaders what will be a 4-3 board majority in January.

Devine said DeSena's administration still is determining Nicolello's proposed salary, but noted it will be comparable to what Chiara was collecting. In 2022 the town hired Chiara — who previously served as acting Nassau County attorney — at an annual salary of $173,000.

Nicolello announced earlier this year he wouldn't be seeking reelection after finishing his 28th year of service on Nassau's legislature, including six as presiding officer, Newsday reported in March.

“It’s a been a long commitment and it takes its toll on a family,” he said at the time, while noting there were other people in the Republican party “who deserve to have their shot" at serving in the county legislature.

He is an original member of Nassau's legislature, having represented the 9th Legislative District since 1996.

Nicolello has been a practicing attorney since 1986 and is of counsel to the law firm of Congdon, Flaherty, O'Callaghan, Reid, Donlon, Travis & Fishlinger, where he leads its insurance coverage group.

North Hempstead Councilwoman Mariann Dalimonte, a Democrat, said in an interview Wednesday she "looks forward to working with Nicolello" and thanked Chiara for his service.