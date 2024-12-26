Fire heavily damages three condo units in Jericho; 2 firefighters hurt

Long IslandNassau

Firefighters from two dozen companies battled a fire in a Jericho condo complex that caused heavy damage to three homes Wednesday, Nassau police said.

The Jericho Fire Department was called to The Hamlet Condominiums on Vista Drive about 10:25 p.m. and encountered heavy fire in one unit that would spread to two others, police said. One of the units collapsed, eyewitnesses said.

Firefighters brought the blaze under control at 2:55 a.m.

One firefighter was transported to an area hospital for an ankle injury and another firefighter was transported for difficulty breathing, police said. No other injuries were reported.

The fire is under investigation, police said.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

