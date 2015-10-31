Signed Jets helmet from '69 Super Bowl stolen by Hempstead woman, cops say

A Hempstead woman has been charged with stealing a signed collectible New York Jets helmet from an auto body shop on Thursday, Nassau County police said.

Police said Michelle Brayman, 54, was charged with third-degree burglary after detectives reviewed the shop's video surveillance that showed Brayman had entered Frontier Collision at 78 Bedell St. in Hempstead through an unlocked garage door at 1:20 a.m. and stole a signed 1969 New York Jets helmet kept in a glass showcase.

The Jets won their first and only Super Bowl in 1969. A Jets helmet from that year with 25 signatures on it sells for $1,450 on the NFL's online shop, according to the league's website.

Hempstead police officers recognized Brayman while she stood at the NICE bus terminal at 68 West Columbia St. on Friday and she was taken into police custody without incident. The helmet has not yet been recovered, police said.

Brayman, of 77 Terrace Ave., is scheduled to be arraigned Saturday at First District Court in Hempstead.