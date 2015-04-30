Cops: Virginia fugitive arrested in Hempstead

A Virginia fugitive wanted on rape, abduction and other charges was arrested Thursday morning in Hempstead, police said.

Nassau detectives, involved in a joint investigation with the U.S. Marshals Service, went to the Wellesley Street residence of Jorge Alberto Correa-Berrios, 35, at 8:15 a.m. and arrested him without incident, police said.

Correa-Berrios had an open warrant from Prince William County Police Department in Manassas, Virginia, issued on April 11.

Further details about the charges were not immediately available.

Correa-Berrios was arraigned Thursday in First District Court in Hempstead. He was ordered held without bail, but is expected to be extradited to Virginia.