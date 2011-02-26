Judge won't vacate killer's robbery conviction

A Nassau County judge Friday refused to vacate a Glen Head man's decade-old conviction on a robbery charge.

Judge Jerald S. Carter ruled against Christopher DiMeo's claim that his defense attorney in the 2001 case, Lloyd J. Nadel of Mineola, had a conflict of interest that made Nadel ineffective when representing him in court.

At the time, Nadel was paid for legal work on DiMeo's criminal case by DiMeo's stepfather, who eventually became a victim of a burglary committed by DiMeo. DiMeo's attorneys argued Nadel couldn't effectively represent DiMeo while being paid by the victim of one of his crimes.

Next week, a jury in Connecticut will begin the penalty phase of his trial. A jury on Feb. 9 found DiMeo guilty of murder and robbery for the killing of Tim and Kim Donnelly during a jewelry story robbery in February 2005.

DiMeo is already serving a life-in-prison sentence for the December 2004 murder of Glen Head jewelry store owner Thomas Renison.

DiMeo's attorney, Bruce A. Barket of Garden City, said he will appeal Carter's ruling.