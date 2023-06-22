Body of missing kayaker Travis Valenti from Massapequa found in Washington state lake, family says

Search and rescue teams have recovered the body of a Massapequa kayaker who drowned nearly two weeks ago in Olympic National Park in Washington state, family members said.

A private search team found the body of Travis Valenti, 37, who had been missing since June 9, when his kayak on Lake Crescent took on water and he drowned struggling to help his fiancee to shore. Search crews notified the family Wednesday night, his brother Austin Valenti said.

"It's kind of the best outcome we could have hoped for to bring him home," Austin Valenti said. "We're just glad we'll have him back to give him the proper send off and memorial he deserved."

The family says memorial services are being planned.

Valenti had gone to Lake Crescent to propose to his fiancée, Marlene Junker, two days earlier.

Parks officials said they were kayaking June 9 when Valenti's boat took on water and he was forced into the water. Rangers said Junker was trying to assist him in the water when her kayak overturned as well.

The couple began swimming and Valenti pushed Junker to shore but she saw him go under water, officials and family members said. Junker was able to reach shore safely and was treated for water in her lungs, Austin Valenti said.

Park rangers immediately searched the lake, but no sign of Valenti was found.

Rangers said the search area where he was last seen was estimated to be about a quarter-mile offshore and nearly 400 to 500 feet deep. The lake was measured at temperatures of about 50 degrees, which can cause hypothermia and affect a person's breathing and ability to move their extremities.

Family members raised more than $61,000 through a GoFundMe account to hire a private search team from Pennsylvania to search Lake Crescent.

The search and rescue team from Christian Aid Ministries used sonar and underwater rovers to search the lake, Austin Valenti said.

"I just want people to know what a great guy he was and how much he'll be missed will be immeasurable," Austin Valenti said.

Amos Almy, acting public information officer with Olympic National Park, said in an email that Travis Valenti's body was found on Wednesday at about 6:25 p.m. at a depth of 394 feet.