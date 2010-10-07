Kids help nab suspects in North Massapequa stickup

When a just-robbed clerk came running out of his North Massapequa gas station in pursuit of a fleeing bandit, a group of boys playing nearby heard his screams and took note of the getaway car's license plate, helping police make an arrest, authorities and the children's parents said.

The tag the kids gave police matched one an adult observer provided, so the police knew they had the right suspects in Wednesday's robbery, said Det. Vincent Garcia, a Nassau police spokesman.

Two people were arrested later in Hempstead, police said.

"Thanks for the kids. They're good," said the clerk, Sunny Singh, 26, of the small group of bicycle-riding boys ranging from age 10 to age six who have patronized his store. He said he told them: "Get the plate," as he chased the gun-toting suspect.

The suspects were identified as Sivorn Edwards, 43, of 136th Ave., Jamaica, and Ruth Luke, 48, of 144th Ave., Springfield Gardens. They were arrested at 4:42 p.m. after the robbery at the Getty station on North Broadway. Each was charged with first-degree robbery and scheduled for arraignment with a handgun and demanded cash. "He asked for money, and I said, for what?" Singh said. The clerk handed over about $60, police said. Singh said he gave the suspect singles but refused to give more.

Police said Edwards then fled onto North Linden Street and got into a waiting 2005 Mitsubishi truck with Maryland plates. Police believe Luke drove.

The truck was stopped on Weir Street in Hempstead, just north of the Southern State Parkway, police said. The money was recovered.

The father of one of the boys, who asked that their names not be used, said he's proud of the group. "I think it was a great thing," he said. "The kids were diligent. They worked together."