Kidsday: A penchant for pigs

I started my pig collection in 2009. Pigs are my favorite animals. I think they are loving, adorable, sweet and cute. I also thought it would be fun to try to find as many different pigs as possible.

The first pig I ever got was a piggy bank. The pig was wearing a blue bandanna around its neck. I got that when I visited Stone Harbor, N.J. Right now, I have 33 in my collection. I have stuffed pigs, pig necklaces, pig jewelry boxes, plastic pigs, a pig pen and many others. My favorite is a crystal pig I got for Christmas. I like it because it has pink wings, and it is very pretty. My latest and greatest is a delicate pig box that my cousin gave to me. It is a pearl white pig with pink crystal ears and gold hoofs and nose.