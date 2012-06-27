Knife-wielding man robs Sunoco in Uniondale

A knife-wielding man robbed a Sunoco gas station on Hempstead Turnpike in Uniondale early Wednesday, stealing cash before fleeing in a red four-door sedan, police said.

Nassau County police said the robbery took place just before 1 a.m. No one was injured.

The robber, described as being about 6 feet tall and 250 pounds, displayed the knife to the station attendant, police said, demanding the employee open the cash register.

The getaway car fled south on Cunningham Avenue.

Police ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential.