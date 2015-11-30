Massapequa teen accused of stealing relative's gun, selling it to Wantagh man

A Massapequa teenager and a Wantagh man were arrested over the weekend and charged with gun-related offenses, Nassau detectives said, after the teen stole a .38-caliber gun from a relative in Levittown and sold it to the Wantagh man.

Kyle Simak, 17, of North Nassau Avenue, faces charges of fourth-degree grand larceny, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, third-degree criminal sale of a firearm and criminal possession of a firearm.

Matthew Cano, 22, of Park Avenue in Wantagh, faces charges of fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, third-degree criminal possession of marijuana, criminal possession of a firearm and fifth-degree criminal possession of marijuana.

They are scheduled to be arraigned Monday in First District Court in Hempstead, police said. Their attorneys could not be reached for comment.

Detectives said Simak removed a gun from a locked box while visiting a relative in Levittown, but the victim reported the theft and advised Simak to turn himself in to police, which he did Saturday about 8 p.m., Nassau police said.

But, upon surrendering, Simak told police he had sold the firearm to Cano, and officers from the Bureau of Special Operations arrested Cano in front of his home a few hours later early Sunday, police said.