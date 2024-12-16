Long IslandNassau

5 hospitalized after fire engulfs Lakeview home

Firefighters extinguish a blaze that engulfed a home on Coventry Road North...

Firefighters extinguish a blaze that engulfed a home on Coventry Road North in Lakeview Sunday. Credit: Jeff Bachner

By Maureen Mullarkeymaureen.mullarkey@newsday.com

A firefighter was injured and four people were treated for smoke inhalation after a fire tore through a Lakeview home Sunday afternoon, Nassau County police said.

Around 5:11 p.m., officers responded to a call for Coventry Road North residence on fire, and, upon arrival, observed the home engulfed in flames.

The Lakeview Fire Department, along with multiple area fire departments, responded to the scene and extinguished the fire.

One firefighter suffered a head injury and was taken to a hospital for treatment, police said. 

All occupants of the home were safely evacuated. Four were taken to a hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation.

The Red Cross also responded to the scene and aided the displaced residents.

The cause of the fire was not yet determined and an investigation is ongoing, police said.

Check back for updates to this developing story.

By Maureen Mullarkey

Maureen Mullarkey is a breaking news reporter at Newsday. She previously worked as a reporter for Patch, where she covered a range of Long Island stories on topics such as the Diocese of Rockville Centre bankruptcy and the Babylon School District abuse scandals.

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Latest on drone sightings ... Mayor's chief adviser resigns ... Where to eat at Roosevelt Field Credit: Newsday

Five hurt in Lakeview fire ... Latest on drone sightings ... Mayor's chief adviser resigns ... Where to eat at Roosevelt Field

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Latest on drone sightings ... Mayor's chief adviser resigns ... Where to eat at Roosevelt Field Credit: Newsday

Five hurt in Lakeview fire ... Latest on drone sightings ... Mayor's chief adviser resigns ... Where to eat at Roosevelt Field

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME