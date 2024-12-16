5 hospitalized after fire engulfs Lakeview home

A firefighter was injured and four people were treated for smoke inhalation after a fire tore through a Lakeview home Sunday afternoon, Nassau County police said.

Around 5:11 p.m., officers responded to a call for Coventry Road North residence on fire, and, upon arrival, observed the home engulfed in flames.

The Lakeview Fire Department, along with multiple area fire departments, responded to the scene and extinguished the fire.

One firefighter suffered a head injury and was taken to a hospital for treatment, police said.

All occupants of the home were safely evacuated. Four were taken to a hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation.

The Red Cross also responded to the scene and aided the displaced residents.

The cause of the fire was not yet determined and an investigation is ongoing, police said.

Check back for updates to this developing story.