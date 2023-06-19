Village of Lawrence failed to pay for almost $800,000 in bills for fire hydrants, water provider suit says

Liberty Utilities, which last year purchased NY American Water, has filed suit against the Village of Lawrence for failing to pay nearly $800,000 for service to more than 200 fire hydrants in the municipality since 2019, records show.

The lawsuit, filed in state Supreme Court in Mineola on June 13, contends that the small village in the Five Towns area has ignored billing statements for water pumped to the hydrants from the utility since Oct. 17, 2019. In total, court records show, Lawrence owes Liberty $787,544.47 in water services, taxes and 1.5% late fees. The lawsuit includes 16 quarterly unpaid billing statements from Liberty to the village since 2019.

"To date, the village has failed and refused to make payment on any of the outstanding amounts billed in the statements," the lawsuit states.

The suit cites multiple counts of "breach of tariff" and "unjust enrichment" against the village for failing to pay the bills.

Ronald Goldman, Lawrence's village administrator, said the lawsuit has been forwarded to the village's counsel and they are determining how to proceed.

Sign up for the Nassau news this week newsletter The biggest news, politics and crime stories in Nassau County, in your inbox every Friday at noon. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"At the moment, the village can't comment on pending litigation about the hydrants," Goldman said, declining to provide additional comment or to provide an explanation why the bills have not been paid.

Pamela Bellings, a spokeswoman for the Merrick-based utility, said "while we do not comment on pending legal matters, we can tell you that our top focus continues to be providing safe, high-quality, reliable water service to our customers."

Liberty Utilities is a private company, a subsidiary of Algonquin Power & Utilities of Canada, which in January 2022 completed the sale of NY American Water for $608 million.

Evan Krinick, Liberty's attorney with the Uniondale law firm of Rivkin Radler LLP, did not respond to requests for comment.

Court records do not indicate the nature of the dispute with the Lawrence. There was no indication that water to the fire hydrants had been cut off. Calls to the Lawrence-Cedarhurst fire department were not returned.

Liberty charges the village $266.14 per fire hydrants each quarter, or more than $1,000 annually, the suit states. That amount, experts say, is significantly higher than the amount charged by public water districts or by municipalities.

Long Island's more than 83,000 fire hydrants mostly draw from buried water mains. Most belong to water providers, not fire departments or the fire districts that oversee those departments.

Last month, Liberty announced that it was seeking to increase water rates for Nassau customers in its service areas by a cumulative 34.2% starting next year.

The increase, if approved following a state Department of Public Service review, would boost the average monthly residential water bills by $18.32 for customers in its Lynbrook-area (also known as service area 1), $15.74 for Merrick customers, and $7.37 for Sea Cliff customers.