Lawyer wants feds to probe client's alleged police beating

A lawyer for a Salvadoran national who claims Nassau police beat and falsely arrested her client wants a federal probe and says local authorities have mishandled the case.

Defense attorney Karen Bobley said Tuesday she's also seeking criminal charges against police officers for their treatment of Willian Guillen, 33, of Hicksville, who remains jailed.

Prosecutors and police said Tuesday their investigations into the defense's police misconduct claims are ongoing.

But Bobley said a prosecutor recently told her the district attorney's office found there was no police wrongdoing.

Court records show police arrested Guillen on March 23 in Westbury, charging him with felony counts of assault and tampering with evidence, along with misdemeanor resisting arrest. Police have claimed Guillen struggled with officers after a cop saw him in what looked like a hand-to-hand drug deal outside a restaurant where they'd received drug complaints, records show.

Guillen's lawyers claim his injuries included broken ribs, a traumatic thigh injury and damage to a pelvic region bone, along with injuries to his face, back, knees, chest and elbows.

Bobley wrote to federal prosecutors that Guillen, who speaks little English, thought he was about to be robbed when he saw two men in plain clothes emerge from a dark corner while yelling, so he ran. Bobley said the men, whom he didn't know were police, beat him as he was handcuffed. At a holding station, police took turns trying to kick Guillen in the genitals as he was on the floor, she said.

"Willian is the victim of a brutal crime," Bobley said. "He can't rely on our DA to act as prosecutor. We have no choice but to ask for federal intervention."

The lawyer said Guillen, a cook who crossed illegally into the United States in 2002, faces deportation because of his immigration status. She said prosecutors reduced charges against Guillen, but they haven't stopped pursuing the case.

Bobley said she is advocating for him to get a visa that can be given to crime victims that would allow him to get out of jail while he fights his case. She also said he has worked at the same restaurant for 10 years and has no criminal record. Bobley said Guillen had rejected an offer to settle the case by pleading guilty to disorderly conduct.

In June, attorney Amy Marion filed a notice of claim against the county, police, and the jail, alleging Guillen's civil rights were violated. She's scheduled to ask a judge Thursday to dismiss all criminal charges.

Records show Guillen faces misdemeanor assault, resisting arrest and obstructing governmental administration, along with a harassment violation.

The complaint said police called out to Guillen and he fled into traffic, dropping his keys and a plastic bag with a white substance an officer thought was cocaine. Police said they wrestled Guillen to the ground as he flailed and kicked, and later found his keys, but not the bag, "due to the passage of traffic."

Nassau district attorney spokesman Paul Leonard said, "We'll let the facts dictate the course of the investigation."

A police spokesman said he couldn't comment, citing an internal probe. A county spokesman declined to comment, citing pending litigation. A spokeswoman for federal prosecutors couldn't be reached.