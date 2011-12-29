Legis. John Ciotti gets $300G NUMC job

Nassau Legis. John Ciotti (R-North Valley Stream), who lost his bid for re-election in November after 16 years in office, has been named the $300,000-a-year general counsel of the Nassau University Medical Center and associated facilities.

The board of directors for NuHealth, the public benefit corporation that operates NUMC, the county's only public hospital, voted unanimously Dec. 13 to appoint Ciotti, effective Jan. 1, said spokeswoman Shelley Lotenberg.

Ciotti replaces Reginald Bullock, who, Lotenberg said, has returned to the North Shore-Long Island Jewish Health System, where he served as senior associate general counsel before being hired by NuHealth in 2008. Bullock earned $260,000 at NuHealth.

After laying off 175 employees in November, the hospital faces a $50 million budget gap next year because of higher pension expenses, a reduction in Medicaid payments and increased operating costs, according to NuHealth president and chief executive Arthur Gianelli, who earns $318,000 a year.

Ciotti and Craig Rizzo, chairman of the hospital board, could not be reached for comment.

Ciotti has practiced law on Long Island for more than 30 years, specializing in civil litigation, commercial law and domestic relations, according to his legislative website.

He was an original member of the first legislature and was seeking his ninth term when he was defeated by Democrat Carrie Solages of Elmont last month.