Levi Yitzchak Library opens for kids in Cedarhurst

Four-year-old Alex Markovitz sat at a tiny table in a Cedarhurst storefront Sunday, stenciling his name in Hebrew as his father guided him along. Nearby, dozens of children sat reading in pillow-filled nooks, or playing with puppets in a tiny theater, complete with curtain.

The children were among the first to visit the Levi Yitzchak Library, a new Jewish lending library created in memory of another child: Levi Wolowik, a 9-year-old Woodmere boy who died suddenly in his sleep in February, 2009.

Levi's parents, Rabbi Zalman and Chanie Wolowik of Chabad of the Five Towns, have worked with other community members since Levi's death to create the children's library on Central Avenue.

"There's no replacement for the loss of a child," Zalman Wolowik said. "But at the same time, at least you know something has been done in his memory."

The ribbon-cutting, held on what would have been Levi's 11th birthday, attracted about 200 people and the mayor of Cedarhurst, who read a proclamation from the town.

Sign up for the Nassau news this week newsletter The biggest news, politics and crime stories in Nassau County, in your inbox every Friday at noon. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Inside, visitors gazed at the royal blue halls, the brightly colored "Mitzvah Express" train that held book nooks and pillows, and the writing center, stocked with stencils, crayons, pencils and colored paper. Along the walls, shelves held Jewish-themed children's books such as "Joseph Had a Little Overcoat" and "The Ten Plagues of Egypt."

Chanie Wolowik, one of the directors of the library, said it was a fitting tribute to her son.

"Levi loved to read and loved to write," she said, looking around at the crowd. "It's amazing. I'm speechless."

The library will hold regular weekly hours beginning this week, and while anyone can come in to read books for free, patrons must buy a $54 yearly family membership in order to check out books and other materials.

"I think it's wonderful," said Ron Markovitz, 35, of Hewlett, as he sat next to his son Alex, now stenciling his age next to his name. "We're all thinking about who the library is named after. It's a wonderful way to keep his name going."