Levittown school district investigating incidents involving students, 'hateful language and images'

The Levittown school district is investigating “derogatory, inappropriate and hateful language and images” in incidents involving students off school grounds Friday night, the superintendent said in a statement.

The message from Superintendent Todd Winch to the district said the incidents occurred at private locations in the area. He said no other details could be disclosed due to an active investigation.

“The use of hateful language and images is completely unacceptable,” Winch wrote. “It has no place in our community and works against our mission to create a safe, inclusive, and respectful school environment.”

Nassau County police said they were not investigating any complaints in Levittown that appeared to be related to the incidents described by the school district.

The email was sent to district families on Saturday, the same day that Division Avenue High School, one of two high schools in the district, forfeited its varsity homecoming game against the East Meadow school district's W.T. Clarke High School, confirmed Levittown district spokesperson Deirdre Gilligan of Syntax public relations firm.

Gilligan declined to say whether the cancellation of the game was related to Friday’s events.

Both Division athletic director Sean Smith and football coach Joe Hartman did not respond to a request for comment. The team is scheduled to play again on Sept. 30.

Winch encouraged district parents with information about the incidents to contact administrators at their child's school.