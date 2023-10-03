Levittown student injured in automobile crash near Division Avenue High School

A 14-year-old student was struck in an automobile crash in Levittown, according to authorities.

The crash happened near Division Avenue High School at around 3:50 p.m. The student's name wasn't released. She was airlifted to the hospital by a county police helicopter, according to Nassau police spokesman Det. Lt. Richard LeBrun.

No further details about the crash, or the student's condition, were available Tuesday evening, according to LeBrun and Jessica Novins, a district spokeswoman with the agency Syntax.

In a written statement, Levittown schools superintendent Todd Winch said: "Our thoughts and prayers are with the student and her family this evening. We will support them in any way needed in the days ahead."

In 2022, the most recent year for which statistics are available, there were 873 pedestrians injured in car crashes in Nassau, 21 of whom were killed. In Suffolk, it was 427 pedestrians injured and 51 killed, according to the University at Albany-based Institute for Traffic Safety Management and Research.