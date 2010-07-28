NASSAU COUNTY / Panel OKs hospital funds

A Senate subcommittee has approved $500,000 for North Shore-Long Island Jewish Health System to help install outpatient electronic medical records.

Democratic Sens. Charles Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand lobbied the U.S. Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Labor, Health, and Human Services, Education, and Related Agencies to include the money in the 2011 appropriations bill.

North Shore-LIJ spokesman Terry Lynam said the money will help support the integration of electronic health records for about 9,000 community-based physician associated with the health system. The total bill for installing electronic health records throughout the system will be about $400 million, he said.

The bill will head to full committee sometime this week, said Schumer spokesman Mike Morey. - RIDGELY OCHS





NASSAU COUNTY / 7 LIers honored as disabled advocates

Marking the 20th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act, Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano honored seven disabled persons as trailblazers for the physically challenged.

"I'm proud that Nassau County has worked diligently to comply with ADA guidelines . . . and of the individuals here," he said at a ceremony in Mineola Monday.

Honored were Angela Davis of Hempstead, a county Human Rights commissioner who uses a wheelchair; John Jeavons of Oyster Bay, a technology specialist at Nassau Community College's Center for Students with Disabilities; Loretta Murray of Brooklyn, director of the Mill Neck Services for the Deaf; Jim Monahan of Long Beach, president of Citizens United to Remove Barriers; Donald Barbieri of New Hyde Park, an active member of the Long Island chapter of the MS Society's Government Relations Committee, and Michael and Janice Zangari of Glen Cove, both officers of the Eastern Wheelchair Basketball Conference. - SID CASSESE