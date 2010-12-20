LI cab company offers free New Year's rides

The owner of a Suffolk Taxi service is offering free holiday season transportation to individuals who were drinking alcohol at bars or parties and need rides home, officials said.

John Tomitz, owner of Lindy's Taxi, said, "If we can avoid one crash or tragic death, our efforts will be well worth it."

As an added incentive to not drink and drive, Lindy's has indicated they will provide a free ride back to the bar or site of the holiday party for people who took advantage of the service the evening before to retrieve their cars.

There are some restrictions in the program, said officials, who said that people should contact Lindy's Taxi at 631-265-2727 for additional details.

Deputy Police Insp. Christopher Bergold said the program will encompass all of the areas the taxi company normally services, which he said is virtually all of Suffolk County. Riders must have originally driven themselves to the bar or party in a vehicle, and need transportation back home after drinking - leaving their vehicle behind.

Sign up for the Nassau news this week newsletter The biggest news, politics and crime stories in Nassau County, in your inbox every Friday at noon. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Suffolk County Executive Steve Levy said Monday, in a prepared statement, "I'd like to commend Lindy's Taxi service for helping save lives."

Suffolk County Police Commissioner Richard Dormer called it "a great service to the community."

In Nassau, a similar program is being offered. Ollie's Taxi & Airport Service, All Island Transportation, Taxi Latino, Luxury Transportation, Glen Belle Car Service and Delux Transportation are all offering the free rides, according to Nassau police.

Anyone needing a free ride home after drinking at a tavern, bar, restaurant or catering hall through the new year is eligible, police said, by calling 516-326-9090.