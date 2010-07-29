LI datelines

Nassau County/West Nile found at 16 more sites

West Nile virus was detected in mosquitoes at 16 more sites across Nassau County, health officials said yesterday.

Thirty sites in Nassau have now been found to contain mosquitoes that carried the potentially fatal virus.

The latest mosquitoes to test positive were collected July 20 in West Hempstead, Valley Stream and Lakeview, July 21 in Massapequa Park, Massapequa Preserve, Wantagh and Merrick, July 22 in Glen Cove and last Friday in East Hills, Mineola, Garden City, East Garden City, Westbury and Old Westbury. Test results were confirmed yesterday by the state Department of Health.

So far this season one person has tested positive for West Nile virus in Nassau County - a New Hyde Park woman, 66. - JENNIFER SMITH





Nassau County/Contractors accused of underpaying workers

In an annual report on Nassau's Living Wage law, Comptroller George Maragos said some county contractors shortchanged employees for $282,000 last year.

"It was very discouraging to find significant noncompliance continuing in 2009," said Maragos, who added that employees were either underpaid, not given all of the 12 paid days off mandated by the law, or both.

In 2009, the comptroller's audits focused on personal care aide service providers that contract with Nassau. It found that violations jumped from 310 to 530 and the shortchanging more than doubled from the $137,596 found in its seven audits in 2008.

Seven agencies were also audited in 2009, five service providers and two employment agencies. Maragos said all violations were corrected and employees were paid back wages. - SID CASSESE