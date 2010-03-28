LI datelines

LIRR/Track work to stop service two days at two stations

The Long Island Rail Road will substitute buses for some trains between Huntington and Port Jefferson on Wednesday and Thursday because of track inspections. Riders should anticipate 15 to 37 minutes of additional travel time, LIRR officials said.

On Wednesday, buses will replace the 11:51 a.m. and 2:51 p.m. trains from Huntington to Port Jefferson. Trains that depart Hicksville at 10:05 a.m. and 1:05 p.m. will be replaced by buses at Huntington. From Port Jefferson to Huntington, buses will replace the 10:10 a.m., 11:37 a.m., 1:10 p.m. and 2:37 p.m. trains.

On Thursday, Hicksville trains departing at 10:05 a.m. and 1:05 p.m. will be replaced by buses in Huntington; from Huntington to Port Jefferson, buses will replace the 11:51 a.m. train. From Port Jefferson to Huntington, buses will replace the 10:10 a.m., 11:37 a.m. and 1:10 p.m. trains. - PATRICK WHITTLE





NEW YORK CITY/OTB laying off 1,300, says it will shut down

New York City's Off-Track Betting Corp. has given layoff notices to 1,300 employees.

Sign up for the Nassau news this week newsletter The biggest news, politics and crime stories in Nassau County, in your inbox every Friday at noon. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The pink slips went out Friday as state lawmakers balked at enacting a rescue package for the long-troubled corporation, which runs horse racing betting parlors throughout the city. OTB says it will close all 66 of its parlors on April 11 if it isn't given some relief.

OTB is in bankruptcy. As part of its operating deal, it is supposed to provide millions of dollars in guaranteed payments to the state each year. It is looking for a deferment on those payments while it reorganizes. - AP





BABYLON/Firms hired to create 311 phone system

Babylon Town has approved the hiring of two firms for about $68,000 to help create a 311 phone system to address constituent concerns.

ISA Consulting, based in Pennsylvania, contracted for $44,700, and Juma Corp. of Farmingdale, contracted for $23,275, will be responsible for software installation and a phone system upgrade. The town said it has no expected launch date yet.

The town also approved at its board meeting last week issuing $900,000 in bonds to reconstruct Old Town Hall and Phelps Lane Mansion.

The Old Town Hall is to reopen in June as a museum. Mansion renovations include exterior painting and concrete replacement ahead of the building's 50th anniversary in July.

Previously, the town approved bonding for $400,000 to settle a personal injury lawsuit filed in 2005 by James Mocci and his wife, Cynthia, after he fell from bleachers while watching his son's football practice at Phelps Lane Town Park.

Mocci had claimed he was permanently disabled in the fall and charged the town with negligence. The town had responded that it had received no notice of bleacher problems and no major defects were found in an inspection before the incident.

- DENISE M. BONILLA