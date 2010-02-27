LI hotels tout promotions through social media

HOTELS LOBBY ONLINE

Hotels on Long Island have been using Twitter, Facebook, Twine, Flickr and other social media Web sites to tout promotions and boost bookings as well as promote other items of interest.

"Social media is a work in progress for us but certainly the way of the future," said Terry Dunbar, general manager of the Hyatt Regency Long Island at Wind Watch Golf Club in Hauppauge.

At Woodbury's The Inn At Fox Hollow Hotel, officials have used them to boost their position in a Google search, said Suzanne Francica, the hotel's revenue and social media manager. And, she notes, it's a quick way to get out last-minute promotions to fill vacancies. "The advantage is you can reach so many people," she said.

While it's hard to track how many bookings are coming in this way, Francica said Facebook ranks third out of the 500 links sending traffic to Fox Hollow's site; Twitter is No. 50.

Dunbar said social media is also a great way to promote specials and events. The hotel is unveiling a $3.8-million lobby and public space renovation Monday, he said, to be followed soon by an updated look for its fledgling Facebook site.