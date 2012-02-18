LI man charged in rape of daughter's friend in Pa.

A New Hyde Park man accused of raping a 15-year-old guest at a Sweet 16 party he was hosting for his daughter in Pennsylvania has been taken back to that state to face criminal charges, authorities said.

Frank Neglia, 47, of 96 Norman St., was on probation for a Queens drunken-driving conviction when he left the state without permission to go to Pennsylvania for his daughter's party, Nassau probation officials and Pennsylvania prosecutors said.

Prosecutors say that after he raped the guest at the July 23 party, he fled Pennsylvania, but was picked up right away in Nassau County on the probation violation, said John Fowle, director of the Nassau County Probation Department.

Neglia has spent the past seven months in Nassau County jail on the probation violation charge and was taken back to Pennsylvania this week, where he was charged with rape, aggravated indecent assault and furnishing alcohol to minors, among other charges.

Neglia does not have a history as a sex offender, Fowle said.

Sign up for the Nassau news this week newsletter The biggest news, politics and crime stories in Nassau County, in your inbox every Friday at noon. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Prosecutors in Nassau County and Wayne County, Pa., said they did not know whether Neglia was represented by a lawyer. A call to Neglia's New Hyde Park home was not returned Friday.

According to the criminal complaint against Neglia, he gave vodka and other drinks to several teens at the party, which took place at a home owned by some of Neglia's relatives in Equinunk, Pa.

His 15-year-old victim became drunk and got sick, the complaint said. After the girl's friends helped her onto a bed to recover, Neglia made them leave. He then sexually assaulted the girl, who told police she protested, but was too intoxicated to physically resist him, according to the complaint.

Afterward, Neglia fled the home, leaving his own 16-year-old daughter there without a ride, Pennsylvania prosecutors said.Police officers reporting to the scene afterward said they saw bruises on the victim's arms. She was examined by doctors, who recovered DNA evidence, Pennsylvania prosecutors said.