LI man shot to death in Haiti, trying to help

Jowel Vieux of Roosevelt survived prostate cancer and avoided Haiti's devastating earthquake - only to be gunned down on the streets of the homeland he loved and was laboring to rebuild, his family said Thursday.

Vieux, 62, a naturalized U.S. citizen, was shot to death Wednesday near his home in Port-au-Prince after returning to Haiti in January to help earthquake victims. Family members said he was hit by bullets in the leg, back, head and heart.

"He was shot and killed by thugs in the street. He was shot multiple times and was left to die," Jasmine Vieux, the deceased's daughter-in-law, said. "His entire life he believed in Haiti despite all the challenges and the political instability."

Few details were available about the circumstances surrounding Vieux's death, but family friend Edwin Smith blamed the lawlessness in Haiti's capital city since the earthquake hit on Jan. 12.

"There is no such thing as security in Haiti," said Smith, who spoke by phone from Port-au-Prince and was with Jowel Vieux after the shooting.

Vieux returned to Haiti in January upon hearing news of the quake that vanquished hundreds of thousands of Haitians. Vieux wanted to go immediately to help rebuild, but he heeded his family's pleas over safety and waited until Jan. 24 to fly to the Dominican Republic and then travel to Haiti, said his widow, Myrlaine, 58.

During the trip, Vieux helped efforts to unearth those buried in the rubble and salvage Port-au-Prince, where he still has family and friends.

His son, Ashley Vieux, said his father was always proud of his heritage. "Everything was always about Haiti. He was never afraid," Ashley Vieux said.

For years, Jowel Vieux worked as a parking-lot supervisor and taxi driver in Manhattan.

Shortly after her husband arrived in Haiti, Myrlaine Vieux traveled there to be with him.

Upon her arrival, Jowel Vieux presented his wife with a tattered photo of their 20th wedding anniversary that he found in the rubble.

"He's a man of action. I relied on him," she said Thursday. "I went to Haiti and wasn't scared because he was with me."

July would have marked their 40th wedding anniversary.

The family is struggling to pay the thousands of dollars it costs to return his remains to the United States. They've enlisted the help of U.S. government authorities. "We're aware of the unfortunate incident, and we are assisting the family," said State Department spokesman Darby Holladay.

Spokesmen for Rep. Peter King (R-Seaford) and Sens. Kirsten Gillibrand and Charles Schumer said their offices are also helping the family.