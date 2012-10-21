Libertarian candidate Catherine Wark hopes to reverse trends in 5th District

Libertarian congressional candidate Catherine Wark says the two-party political system has squelched entrepreneurship and grossly expanded the size and scope of the federal government.

Wark, 58, of Kew Gardens, says she hopes to reverse that trend if she wins in the Nov. 6 general election in the 5th Congressional District, which covers southeast Queens and parts of western Nassau County. She is running against Democratic Rep. Gregory Meeks and Republican candidate Allan Jennings.

Wark was an aide to Ron Paul's two Republican presidential campaigns and is a supporter of free markets at home and limited military intervention overseas. Campaign finance records show she has not raised or spent any money, and has no loans or cash on hand.

Wark, who grew up in Clinton, Iowa, studied and worked as a dancer and also has been a street artist and jewelry vendor. She is unemployed but serves as an advocate for parents accused of child abuse. She is not married and has three adult daughters.