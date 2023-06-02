Long IslandNassau

All but one westbound lane on LIE reopen after crash, fire on expressway between exits 40 and 41 in Jericho 

Nassau police investigate an crash that closed all westbound lanes on the Long Island Expressway at Exit 40 in Jericho on Friday. Credit: Howard Schnapp

By John Valentijohn.valenti@newsday.com

All but the right westbound lane on the Long Island Expressway in Jericho have reopened Friday afternoon, following a morning crash involving an overturned vehicle and a vehicle fire, authorities said.

The LIE had been at a standstill for several hours after the crash, according to Nassau police and the New York State Department of Transportation 511NY website.

Nassau County police said all eastbound lanes and all westbound lanes had been closed between Exit 40 and Exit 41 — and traffic cameras in the area showed westbound traffic backed up and at a standstill as emergency responders hosed down a vehicle smashed against the center median.

Police, fire and ambulance crews were on scene.

Additional details about the number of vehicles involved and any possible injuries were not immediately available, but police had advised motorists to avoid the area and expect delays.

