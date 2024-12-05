Eastbound lanes of LIE now open after serious crash

All eastbound lanes of the Long Island Expressway have reopened after being closed early Thursday due to a serious car crash near the Glen Cove Road exit, police said.

All traffic had been rerouted onto the service road between exits 39 and 41, and police had advised motorists to seek alternative routes.

The crash occurred just after 3:30 a.m. as overnight rain mixed with snow, authorities said.

The eastbound roadway had been closed since then as an investigation was underway, police said.

A wind advisory went into effect at 6 a.m.; forecasters expect gusts to exceed 50 mph during the day Thursday, with steady winds out of the west between 20-25 mph. The advisory will remain in effect until 10 p.m. Thursday.

Sign up for the Nassau news this week newsletter The biggest news, politics and crime stories in Nassau County, in your inbox every Friday at noon. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving more difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles, the National Weather Service said.

Rain was expected throughout the morning across the region, with possible periods of light snow.

Temperatures were expected to drop through the day as the rain moves away and clear skies return. High temperatures should approach 40 degrees Thursday afternoon, but wind chills will make it feel more like 25-30, forecasters said.

Check back for updates on this developing story.