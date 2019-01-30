All eastbound LIE lanes reopened in Jericho after crash, police say
The eastbound Long Island Expressway has been reopened about an hour after being closed near Exit 42 in Jericho because of a traffic crash, the Nassau County police said.
The closure, which affected all four lanes, began about 8:35 a.m., according to the state Department of Transportation's 511 website. It ended about 9:30 a.m., according to Officer Richard Goetchius, a Nassau police spokesman.
Further details about the crash were not provided by either agency.
The Long Island Expressway is an auxiliary highway of Interstate 495.