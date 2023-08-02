Three lanes of LIE eastbound reopened at Plainview after spill

Three lanes of the eastbound Long Island Expressway have been reopened after an early morning spill, Nassau police said.

The lane closures were between Exits 46 and 48 at Plainview and caused significant delays. Traffic was funneled into the HOV lane, police said.

The lanes were reopened about 8:30 a.m., police said.

The spill was described as a greasy substance and some debris, according to a police spokesman. No further information on the incident was available.

