Agency tries "virtual" fundraising campaign

Life's WORC, an agency that usually holds an annual fundraising walk for autism and other intellectual challenges at Eisenhower Park in East Meadow, is holding the walk in "virtuality" for the first time this year.

"We used to have an actual event, walking through Eisenhower Park, raising money in August through participants or sponsors; but still most of the money raised came through the website," said Matthew Zebatto, the organization's assistant executive director.

"This event is mostly to solidify and bond with our supporters. The goal -- $25,000 -- is modest and the money will be used to offer scholarships to participate in our [privately funded] Family Center."

"But it's through our fundraising that we get to reduce the costs for everything," he said.

He noted that only about $5,000 had been raised so far, "but the last week of the drive is always the best."

Zebatto said he thinks "virtual" fundraising is going to become big.

"Here, for example, anyone can begin a walk for Life's WORC and in the process of their walk, talk about it with their family and friends, or whomever they encounter. "They can raise money -- then take a selfie on the spot and email it to the special website, designated for the virtual walk -- lwwalk.org.

There can be people and supporters anywhere in the world.

Life's WORC, based in Garden City, has about 40 homes in the New York area, mostly on Long Island. It serves about 1100 people, and expects to add 400 more with its center, said Zebatto.