LIPA nearly done restoring power; storms forecast

LIPA crews worked Sunday to finish restoring power as LIers faced the prospect of another round of thunderstorms.

1,862 customers were without power, according to LIPA, mainly in Great Neck, Great Neck Estates and Kings Point.

It was the fourth day of work for crews restoring power to thousands of mainly northwest and central Nassau customers hit hard by a severe thunderstorm Thursday that downed trees and power lines.

Sunday was another hot, muggy day on LI, with highs in the mid-80s and a slight chance of rain and thunderstorms tonight.

Monday's forecast is for temperatures to rise to the 90s, with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

"There's a great deal of damage still, lots of tree limbs on wires," LIPA spokesman Mark Gross said Saturday. "We've pulled in crews from Albany, from New England, to help out."

LIPA had 140 tree-trimming contractors working yesterday to remove downed and damaged branches, Gross said. Damaged backyard utility lines are slowing the process, he said, because LIPA cannot drive its bucket trucks into rear yards. LIPA is coordinating its work with Nassau and North Hempstead.

About 25,000 customers lost power Thursday, LIPA said.

The storm hit Nassau's North Shore about 2:45 p.m. Thursday, battering the area with rain and hail, according to the National Weather Service.

The damage came as a result of a microburst, a strong downdraft that includes an outburst of potentially damaging winds over an area of less than 2 1/2 miles. Peak winds last less than five minutes, but that was enough to uproot or snap trees.

Gusts likely hit 100 mph, the weather service said.

Tree choppers dotted the byways of Gold Coast neighborhoods Saturday. Some businesses opened for the first time since Thursday's fury.

Without power or refrigeration, Yummy Chinese Restaurant had to close Thursday and Friday, losing more than $1,000, said Tina Chen, an employee.

The electricity was back Saturday, but not the phones, meaning no takeout calls.

The devastation's aftermath was so unpleasant for Great Neck's Evan Kestenbaum, 26, that he, his fiancee and their dogs went to stay with his grandmother in Roslyn Heights on Friday.

Power finally returned Saturday - just in time for the couple to leave Long Island to travel upstate for a friend's wedding.

Customers who want to talk to LIPA about specific problems can call 800-490-0025. Anyone who sees a downed power line should call 800-490-0075.

With Luis Gronda