LIRR: Bridge fine after hit by 18-wheeler, service resumes

A 103-year-old railroad bridge in Westbury was not damaged on Friday shortly before noon when it was struck yet again, this time by an 18-wheeler, officials said.

This allowed the Long Island Rail Road to resume regular service, a spokesman for the Long Island Rail Road said by email.

The truck collided with the notoriously low bridge, located at Post Avenue, at about 11:28 a.m., and it was removed 62 minutes later, the spokesman said.

“We inspected the bridge and cleared it for regular service at 12:58 p.m.,” he said.

Two trains were delayed about 15 minutes after the crash because the railroad restricted their speed, he said.

Sign up for the Nassau news this week newsletter The biggest news, politics and crime stories in Nassau County, in your inbox every Friday at noon. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The height of the bridge, which has a clearance of just 11 feet, 10 inches, will be raised 2 feet, 2 inches in a project planned for the autumn, officials said.

The railroad has said the century-old bridge gets struck, on average, between five and nine times a year.