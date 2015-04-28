Pedestrian on tracks killed by train, LIRR says

A pedestrian on the railroad tracks was hit and killed by a LIRR train just west of the Garden City station Monday afternoon, the commuter rail said.

Service on the Hempstead branch was suspended about 1:03 p.m. in both directions between Jamaica and Hempstead for more than an hour after the fatality, said Meredith Daniels, a spokeswoman for the Long Island Rail Road.

MTA police Tuesday identified the victim as an 18-year-old man who officials said "lay down on the tracks" before he was struck just west of the Cathedral Avenue crossing by the 12:05 p.m. train out of Atlantic Terminal in Brooklyn.

MTA police declined to identify the victim, a college student, as they investigate the circumstances of his death.