LIRR massacre 30 years ago remembered with wreath laying at Merillon Avenue station 

Lisa Combatti curled up in the fetal position, clutching her pocketbook in case police needed to identify her on the 5:33 p.m. LIRR train during a mass shooting 30 years ago. She was eight months pregnant and traveling home to Garden City after picking out a layette for the daughter she was expecting. Both survived the massacre, and now Combatti is planning her daughter’s wedding. She still commutes on the train to her job as vice president of Deutsche Bank, she said. “I didn't know what would happen,” Combatti said Thursday standing on the platform at the Merillon Avenue station. “She got engaged this year. That's a wonderful thing. Thirty years later, but I remember a lot of memories that came back to me as to the fact that maybe neither of us would be here.” “So, 30 years later we're picking out wedding dresses. So it's sort of a full circle,” she said. Combatti came to the Merillon Avenue station on Thursday to mark the 30th anniversary of the shooting aboard the LIRR train that killed six people and injured 19 other commuters. Combatti joined other family members, police and elected officials, including Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman, to lay a wreath at the train station to mark the 30th anniversary of the shooting. “It was a horrible day that many of us remember, as if it was yesterday, even though it was 30 years ago,” Blakeman said. “It was a terrible tragedy. And when you hear from those who survived, the horror that took place on that train, and hear their stories, it's something that makes you really think twice about the kind of violence that takes place in these mass shootings that are all too frequent around the world.” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) called for a moment of silence in the Senate chamber on Thursday morning to commemorate the LIRR shooting. “It is heartbreaking that the horrors of a tragedy 30 years old still feel like it happened yesterday,” Schumer said. “I remember the reports well: The 5:33 p.m. rush-hour train from Penn Station, filled with commuters, average working men, going home after a hard day’s work to see their families,” he said. “Moments later, a gunman unleashed carnage. Six dead. Nineteen injured. Many more lives shattered, changed forever,” he said. Schumer also acknowledged former Rep. Carolyn McCarthy (D-Garden City), who won a seat in the House after the LIRR gunman killed her husband and critically wounded her son. “She served in Congress for 18 years with me and many of my colleagues in this building, and she remained a vocal advocate for stronger gun safety laws,” Schumer said. Acting LIRR President Rob Free also marked the anniversary on Thursday. “As we reflect on the somber nature of this anniversary, our hearts remain with those who suffered in that horrific moment and the families who continue to do so,” Free said in a statement. “We are also mindful of the security enhancements that resulted in part from what happened that terrible day have proven reassuring to riders in the decades since.” With Tom Brune and Alfonso Castillo

Lisa Combatti curled up in the fetal position, clutching her pocketbook in case police needed to identify her on the 5:33 p.m. LIRR train during a mass shooting 30 years ago.

She was eight months pregnant and traveling home to Garden City after picking out a layette for the daughter she was expecting. Both survived the massacre, and now Combatti is planning her daughter’s wedding. She still commutes on the train to her job as vice president of Deutsche Bank, she said.

“I didn't know what would happen,” Combatti said Thursday standing on the platform at the Merillon Avenue station. “She got engaged this year. That's a wonderful thing. Thirty years later, but I remember a lot of memories that came back to me as to the fact that maybe neither of us would be here.”

“So, 30 years later we're picking out wedding dresses. So it's sort of a full circle,” she said.

Combatti came to the Merillon Avenue station on Thursday to mark the 30th anniversary of the shooting aboard the LIRR train that killed six people and injured 19 other commuters.

Sign up for the Nassau news this week newsletter The biggest news, politics and crime stories in Nassau County, in your inbox every Friday at noon. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Combatti joined other family members, police and elected officials, including Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman, to lay a wreath at the train station to mark the 30th anniversary of the shooting.

“It was a horrible day that many of us remember, as if it was yesterday, even though it was 30 years ago,” Blakeman said. “It was a terrible tragedy. And when you hear from those who survived, the horror that took place on that train, and hear their stories, it's something that makes you really think twice about the kind of violence that takes place in these mass shootings that are all too frequent around the world.”

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) called for a moment of silence in the Senate chamber on Thursday morning to commemorate the LIRR shooting.

“It is heartbreaking that the horrors of a tragedy 30 years old still feel like it happened yesterday,” Schumer said.

“I remember the reports well: The 5:33 p.m. rush-hour train from Penn Station, filled with commuters, average working men, going home after a hard day’s work to see their families,” he said. “Moments later, a gunman unleashed carnage. Six dead. Nineteen injured. Many more lives shattered, changed forever,” he said.

Schumer also acknowledged former Rep. Carolyn McCarthy (D-Garden City), who won a seat in the House after the LIRR gunman killed her husband and critically wounded her son.

“She served in Congress for 18 years with me and many of my colleagues in this building, and she remained a vocal advocate for stronger gun safety laws,” Schumer said.

Acting LIRR President Rob Free also marked the anniversary on Thursday.

“As we reflect on the somber nature of this anniversary, our hearts remain with those who suffered in that horrific moment and the families who continue to do so,” Free said in a statement. “We are also mindful of the security enhancements that resulted in part from what happened that terrible day have proven reassuring to riders in the decades since.”

With Tom Brune and Alfonso Castillo