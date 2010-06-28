LIRR probes 'minor' train derailment in Port Washington

One wheel of a car on a train approaching Port Washington came off the track Monday afternoon in what Long Island Rail Road officials described as a "minor derailment."

The 11:39 a.m. train from Penn Station was scheduled to arrive in Port Washington at 12:25 p.m. As the train approached Port Washington, the last stop, the wheel came off the track as the train hit a bumper block at the end of the track, said LIRR spokesman Sam Zambuto.

No injuries were reported.

Zambuto said the derailment occurred when the train hit the bumper block.

The incident caused a westbound train to be canceled. Passengers waiting to board that train, scheduled to arrive in Penn Station at 1:50 p.m., had to wait for the next train a half-hour later, Zambuto said.

Sign up for the Nassau news this week newsletter The biggest news, politics and crime stories in Nassau County, in your inbox every Friday at noon. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Zambuto said the incident is under investigation.

At the scene, workers were removing a fence next to track No. 2 so they could gain access to the train, which had crushed a set of stairs at the end of platform.

Two of the station's tracks remained operational.

With Sophia Chang