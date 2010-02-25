Local students stretching into yoga

In some local schools, the lotus pose has become as common as kickball and dodgeball in gym class. Dozens of Long Island schools have integrated yoga into fitness curriculums as an increasingly popular form of exercise.

In Suffolk County, physical education officials estimate that elective yoga programs - along with aerobic kickboxing and Pilates - have more than doubled in the last decade.

"It's something that any kid can do," said Mike Tully, president of the Suffolk County zone of the New York State Association for Health, Physical Education, Recreation and Dance. "Our hope is for kids to latch on to an activity before they graduate - and they're showing increased interest in yoga."

To offer yoga, Tully said, schools typically train teachers through agencies like SCOPE Education Services in Smithtown, although physical education teachers with yoga knowledge can instruct students without certification. Most physical education electives span 10 weeks.

Some schools hire outside instructors to host workshops. One such instructor is Cindy Valentine, founder of Syosset-based Yoga in the Classroom, who quit her job as an elementary schoolteacher in 2001 to handle the workshop requests.

Kids who aren't into competitive sports love it, she said. "It's not just about breathing - it's about flexibility, balance and being mindful. Yoga is a challenge, and kids like that."

Valentine said she has hosted workshops at as many as three school districts a month from East Rockaway to Kings Park and Port Washington to Westhampton Beach.

BETHPAGE

Animal rescues

Students in Bethpage High School's goal-oriented classes recently learned about animal safety in a visit from the Connecticut-based nonprofit Sunshine Golden Retriever Rescue, which rescues displaced dogs.

Topics included the dangers of rescuing strays and expense of owning dogs. Teens were introduced to two therapy dogs used to lift the spirits of people in hospitals and nursing homes.

In other news, a talent show raised $2,000 for Long Island Cares and Doctors Without Borders.

LOCUST VALLEY

Smoking prevention

Eight students from Locust Valley High School recently took the role of teachers when they discussed the dangers of smoking with fifth-graders at the district's intermediate school.

During the visit high-schoolers who had been trained as instructors by the Tobacco Action Coalition of Long Island wrote cigarette ingredients on paper towel sheets and put them one by one into a cigarette-shaped cylinder. The activity was intended to illustrate the harmful chemicals found in cigarettes.

"This age group looks up to teenagers so much, making them the perfect vehicle for delivering the anti-smoking message," said intermediate school psychologist Kathleen Goeren.

LONG BEACH

Diversity Day

Elementary pupils in Long Beach spread goodwill earlier this month during a Diversity Day that included a variety of unity-themed activities.

East School students wrote poems and essays about their dreams and linked the pages to form a flag, which was displayed in the school cafeteria. At Lindell Elementary School a puppet show included characters with cerebral palsy and asthma to show that everyone has special talents.

At West School a coin drive raised more than $2,400 for victims of the Haiti earthquake.

NORTH SHORE

Etiquette lessons

Seventh-graders at North Shore Middle School recently learned all about table manners during an interactive etiquette lesson led by teachers.

As part of the program, kids watched a Smart Board presentation that explained etiquette rules - such as the proper ways to use silverware - and then practiced their new skills. Elegant Affairs caterers in Glen Cove served chicken and pasta.

"It was a pleasure to see them acting like young adults and practicing skills that will give them confidence in real-life situations," said guidance counselor Aimee Canzoniero.

PORT WASHINGTON

Doing good deeds

Manorhaven Elementary School students became "bucket fillers" last month during a visit from Carol McCloud, author of the book "Have You Filled a Bucket Today?" The book explains that all people carry around "invisible buckets" in which they keep their feelings and that it is important to "fill" each other's buckets with kindness.

To coincide with the visit, kids were given "bucket filler" bracelets to switch from their left to right wrist every day after completing a good deed.

ISLANDWIDE

UNICEF card contest

Students nationwide are invited to submit creative drawings to the 25th annual greeting card contest sponsored by Pier 1 Imports and UNICEF.

One winner will be chosen from thousands of entries, and the artwork will be reproduced as a UNICEF greeting card sold exclusively at Pier 1 Imports during the 2010 holiday season. All proceeds from the card's sales will benefit UNICEF. The winner will receive a $5,000 scholarship and $500 worth of art supplies for his or her school.

The contest is open to ages 14 and younger. Artwork must be hand-drawn and will be judged on the theme "Joy to the World." Entry forms are available at Pier 1 stores and unicefusa.org. and are due by Friday at Pier 1/UNICEF Greeting Card Contest, Pier 1 Imports, 100 Pier 1 Place, Fort Worth, TX 76102.