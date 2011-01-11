Locust Valley teen Isabella Grasso killed in car crash

A teenager from Locust Valley died Monday morning in a two-car crash as she was driving herself to high school in Hempstead, police said.

Isabella Grasso, 17, a senior at Sacred Heart Academy, was airlifted after the accident to Nassau University Medical Center in East Meadow, where she was pronounced dead at 9:16 a.m., about two hours after the accident, Nassau police said.

Grasso, who friends said was an aspiring actress and dancer, lived on Mindy Court, about a mile from the accident scene.

She was traveling southwest on Old Tappan Road in Lattingtown in a convertible 2003 Mercedes-Benz, police said, when her car crossed over the double yellow line and collided with a 1998 Ford Explorer driven by an unidentified 17-year-old from Locust Valley, police said.

That teenage boy suffered injuries to his chest and arms and was taken to a hospital, police said. His condition was not immediately known.

Grasso's family declined to comment at their home Monday, but a friend who had known her since fifth grade said she was fun to be with, outgoing and someone who could be depended on.

"She was one of my first friends there because of how easy to talk to and how friendly she was," said Cristina Cappiello. "Whenever we were together it was just so much fun. I looked forward to the dance classes I had with her. We took a lot of tap and competition classes together. Isabella was probably one of the funniest and outgoing people I know. She had countless . . . friends.

"I knew that when I was upset, I could go to her and she would make me feel better."

Friends of Grasso gathered Monday night at the site of the accident, where flowers and two lighted candles were placed in the roadside snow and ice.

Richie Maccarone, 18, of Glen Cove, said he had known Grasso for years. She worked behind the counter at a pizza parlor in Glen Cove, he said. "Every time I'm going to go there now, I'm going to think, 'She's not going to be there anymore.' "