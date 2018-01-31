Long Beach buys two ATVs for beach patrols

Long Beach officials have purchased two off-road utility vehicles for the city’s police department to use during beach patrols.

The City Council approved spending $30,875 at its Jan. 16 meeting to buy a 2017 or newer Polaris Ranger and a Kawasaki Mule 4x4 to replace two aging ATVs.

The Polaris was purchased for $19,035, and the 2017 Kawasaki was bought for $11,840 from Massapequa-based Island Powersports. The city only received one bid on the proposal.

Long Beach Police Commissioner Michael Tangney said the ATVs will be used on the beach and are safer to maneuver around sunbathers on the 3-mile stretch of Ocean Beach Park.

City officials bought four ATVs in July for $33,000, including three ATVs from Island Powersports for $17,670 to be used on the beach in lieu of SUVs and pickups. The two recent ATVs bring the city’s fleet to 18 beach vehicles, including for maintenance, lifeguards, police and recreation. Police have limited SUVs on the beach except while responding to true emergencies.

Sign up for the Nassau news this week newsletter The biggest news, politics and crime stories in Nassau County, in your inbox every Friday at noon. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

A couple was struck by a police SUV after hours last summer, and the city also paid out a $3.5 million settlement last year for a man who was run over in 2010 while sunbathing.