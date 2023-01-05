In Long Beach, high turnover in city manager's job is practically a tradition

The City of Long Beach has a new manager in town — the fifth in as many years — continuing its two-decade trend of frequent turnover in the post. City officials abruptly announced Donna Gayden’s departure Tuesday and appointed Ronald Walsh to fill the position temporarily. Walsh, also the city’s police commissioner, will be tasked with guiding the city and its finances, following in the footsteps of the four other city managers Long Beach officials have appointed since 2017. He joined the city in 2021 after 28 years with the Nassau County Police Department, where he was chief of support. There has been no discussion about paying the chief additional money for his new role, city spokesman John McNally said Wednesday. Officials already have started the groundwork for their search for a permanent city manager, according to McNally. He added that Gayden had stabilized the city's financial footing and that officials would prioritize the next phase of the city's progress by focusing on economic development and modernization. “As acting city manager, I don’t just plan on simply holding the line until a permanent city manager is hired,” Walsh said in a statement to Newsday. “We have a very strong team of professionals in every department of the city and I have all the confidence in the world that we will build off the progress made by Ms. Gayden and help elevate the city to the next level in the months ahead.” Gayden became the longest serving city manager since 2017 following her recruitment in February 2020, when she arrived to a city drowning in nearly $500 million in debt and long-term obligations. Her intention was to hold the seat for a short term, but the city extended her contract twice, most recently in November 2021 for a tenure that was supposed to last through 2023. “Donna arrived in Long Beach at one of our lowest moments, which also happened to be the start of the pandemic and all of the uncertainties it brought,” City Council President Karen McInnis said in a statement Tuesday. “She worked tirelessly over the next nearly three years to help right this ship, and we have a lot to show for it, especially in terms of our dramatically improved financial position.” Details surrounding Gayden’s departure remain murky. There was no prior announcement of her resignation before an item about her departure was added to Tuesday night's City Council agenda. Gayden didn’t respond to Newsday inquiries. McNally said Gayden didn’t submit a resignation letter but reiterated that she and city officials made a mutual decision that she would resign. The historic turmoil surrounding the city manager's job stretches back to 1999, when longtime City Manager Ed Eaton resigned after a nearly 20-year run. What followed was a carousel of leaders that included Eaton returning twice as interim city manager and then almost a third time in 2018. Since 1999, city managers have cycled out regularly, with Glen Spiritis serving nine months in 2004 before resigning for medical reasons. John Laffey stayed in the role six months in 2006. Council members accused Laffey, also a former city police commissioner, of defrauding the state retirement system after he collected both his police pension and city manager salary. He ended up dropping his pension. In 2007, officials considered creating an elected mayoral position to end their headaches with the job but residents voted that down. It wasn’t until 2008 that the city regained some stability when officials reappointed Charles Theofan for the second time. He held the position until Jack Schnirman took over in 2012, a role he held for five years. The Nassau District Attorney's Office investigated Schnirman and other city employees after the city handed out millions in payouts to employees, and while filing no charges, prosecutors cited "egregious incompetence" in Long Beach's government. Schnirman got a $108,000 separation payment when he left the city in 2017 and became Nassau County comptroller but voluntarily returned some of the money. After his departure, officials struggled to find a longterm city manager amid a financial crisis and state audit on the payouts. They tapped now-late former Police Commissioner Michael Tangney as acting city manager in 2017. Then the council didn't select another manager until February 2019, when they tapped Rob Agostisi. Following him was John Mirando in September 2019 and then Gayden in 2020. Now, the search is on again. With John Asbury

Officials already have started the groundwork for their search for a permanent city manager, according to McNally.

He added that Gayden had stabilized the city's financial footing and that officials would prioritize the next phase of the city's progress by focusing on economic development and modernization.

“As acting city manager, I don’t just plan on simply holding the line until a permanent city manager is hired,” Walsh said in a statement to Newsday. “We have a very strong team of professionals in every department of the city and I have all the confidence in the world that we will build off the progress made by Ms. Gayden and help elevate the city to the next level in the months ahead.”

Gayden became the longest serving city manager since 2017 following her recruitment in February 2020, when she arrived to a city drowning in nearly $500 million in debt and long-term obligations.

Her intention was to hold the seat for a short term, but the city extended her contract twice, most recently in November 2021 for a tenure that was supposed to last through 2023.

“Donna arrived in Long Beach at one of our lowest moments, which also happened to be the start of the pandemic and all of the uncertainties it brought,” City Council President Karen McInnis said in a statement Tuesday. “She worked tirelessly over the next nearly three years to help right this ship, and we have a lot to show for it, especially in terms of our dramatically improved financial position.”

Details surrounding Gayden’s departure remain murky. There was no prior announcement of her resignation before an item about her departure was added to Tuesday night's City Council agenda.

Gayden didn’t respond to Newsday inquiries. McNally said Gayden didn’t submit a resignation letter but reiterated that she and city officials made a mutual decision that she would resign.

The historic turmoil surrounding the city manager's job stretches back to 1999, when longtime City Manager Ed Eaton resigned after a nearly 20-year run. What followed was a carousel of leaders that included Eaton returning twice as interim city manager and then almost a third time in 2018.

Since 1999, city managers have cycled out regularly, with Glen Spiritis serving nine months in 2004 before resigning for medical reasons.

John Laffey stayed in the role six months in 2006. Council members accused Laffey, also a former city police commissioner, of defrauding the state retirement system after he collected both his police pension and city manager salary. He ended up dropping his pension.

In 2007, officials considered creating an elected mayoral position to end their headaches with the job but residents voted that down.

It wasn’t until 2008 that the city regained some stability when officials reappointed Charles Theofan for the second time. He held the position until Jack Schnirman took over in 2012, a role he held for five years.

The Nassau District Attorney's Office investigated Schnirman and other city employees after the city handed out millions in payouts to employees, and while filing no charges, prosecutors cited "egregious incompetence" in Long Beach's government.

Schnirman got a $108,000 separation payment when he left the city in 2017 and became Nassau County comptroller but voluntarily returned some of the money.

After his departure, officials struggled to find a longterm city manager amid a financial crisis and state audit on the payouts.

They tapped now-late former Police Commissioner Michael Tangney as acting city manager in 2017.

Then the council didn't select another manager until February 2019, when they tapped Rob Agostisi. Following him was John Mirando in September 2019 and then Gayden in 2020.

Now, the search is on again.

With John Asbury