Long Beach dunes to be rebuilt under $37.5M Army Corps project

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has awarded a $37.5 million contract to a Bay Shore bridge builder to construct dunes and jetties off the Long Beach coastline.

The Army Corps selected Bay Shore-based H & L Contracting LLC for a $37,595,900 contract for the Long Beach Coastal Storm Risk Management project.

H & L was the lowest of eight bids received and is slated to start work this spring with the dune phase completed by September 2018, according to the U.S. Department of Defense.

The dune project is part of a $230 million plan to add storm protection dunes across seven miles of coastline on the barrier island from Point Lookout to Atlantic Beach. Engineers will fill in sand on the beach across 35,000 linear feet to Nevada Avenue on Long Beach’s western boundary and taper into Atlantic Beach.

The contract was secured by Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Rep. Kathleen Rice (D-Garden City) “to ensure shovels will soon be in the ground,” they said in a statement this week.

“Long Beach is officially well on its way toward a more resilient waterfront and a more hardened shoreline between East Rockaway Inlet and Jones Inlet,” Schumer said. “Long Beach homeowners and businesses will soon be better protected in the event of another storm.”

The project is fully federally funded under the federal Sandy Relief Bill and Disaster Appropriations Act of 2013. It also covers 65 percent of future dune re-nourishment costs for repair from future storms.

The Long Beach City Council signed the agreement in October with the Army Corps and New York State for the storm protection work.

The city gained final approval last year from the state Department of Environmental Conservation for the Corps to replenish sand on the beach using deposits from the ocean floor.

About $85 million of the funds for the total project will be devoted to Long Beach and the city’s beach front. A second contract will be awarded by the Army Corps for walkover and crossover structures, which is scheduled for late 2017.

City officials said the dunes project will begin off Jones Inlet and move west. It will rebuild 15 of the 23 groins in the city’s boundaries and also widen the beachfront. The first contract covers four new groin jetties and 18 groin rehabilitations. Engineers plan to use 250,000 tons of stone for jetties across the entire barrier island. The city expects all work to take about four years.

Some dunes will be built up to 16 feet, but will be no higher than the beachfront boardwalk.

City leaders say the dunes will offer more protection for Long Beach.

“Once completed, for the first time in this city’s history, our community will finally have an engineered beach to help defend against flooding, an enormous step forward in our mission to rebuild a stronger, smarter and safer Long Beach,” Long Beach City Council Vice President Anthony Eramo said.