Shooting in Long Beach leaves 33-year-old dead 

A homicide investigation is underway after a man was fatally shot in Long Beach on Friday night, officials said.

Long Beach police were patrolling near the Channel Park Homes on National Boulevard and Sycamore Court when they responded around 10:30 p.m. to gunshots fired nearby, according to city police spokesman John McNally.

A ShotSpotter device in the area also went off, according to Nassau County police.

Police found the 33-year-old victim, whose name wasn't immediately released, with multiple gunshot wounds, according to authorities. They said first responders took the victim to Mount Sinai South Nassau hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The Long Beach Police Department and the Nassau County Police Department's Homicide Squad are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Long Beach Police Department at 516-431-1800 or Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.